‘The Big Bang Theory’ actress Kate Micucci reveals lung cancer diagnosis

(Gray News) - Actress and comedian Kate Micucci revealed that she underwent surgery to remove lung cancer.

The “Big Bang Theory” star, 43, posted a TikTok video on Saturday from the hospital after her surgery, saying the cancer was caught early.

“Hey everybody, this is not a TikTok, it’s a ‘SickTok,’” she said. “I’m in the hospital but it’s because I had lung cancer surgery yesterday. They caught it really early.”

The video showed her walking around in her hospital gown, trailing an IV drip stand.

“It’s really weird, because I’ve never smoked a cigarette in my life, so uh, you know, it was a surprise,” Micucci said. “But also, I guess, also, it happens, and so the greatest news is they caught it early, they got it out, I’m all good.”

According to the American Cancer Society, lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in the U.S., accounting for about 20% of all cancer deaths, though it is mainly diagnosed in older people. The average age at diagnosis is around 70, with very few diagnosed under the age of 45.

While smoking significantly increases the risk of developing lung cancer, it is possible to happen to people who don’t smoke, due to exposure to secondhand smoke, air pollution or other factors.

“It’s been a little bit of a trip and [I’ll] probably be moving slow for a few weeks but then I’ll be back at it,” Micucci said.

In the comments, a fan asked whether she had any symptoms that led her to see a doctor and get diagnosed.

“I had one thing in my bloodwork that came back really high,” Micucci said.

She revealed she had high CRP levels, indicating inflammation somewhere in the body.

“So, I went to a preventative doc who did a few scans. He scanned my heart, and that’s where the spot in my lung was noticed.”

Micucci starred as Lucy in eight episodes of “The Big Bang Theory” and has had numerous other TV and voice roles.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.