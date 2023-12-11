Surprise Squad
Pilot killed in Mohave County plane crash

The pilot was killed in a December 10 Mohave County plane crash.
The pilot was killed in a December 10 Mohave County plane crash.
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 2:53 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an airplane crash on December 10 at approximately 4 p.m.

An individual reported seeing heavy black smoke near the power lines about five miles outside of town in the Topock/Golden Shores area. Deputies responded to the residence of the reporting party, who then led deputies to the crash site.

Mohave County plane crash, December 10
Mohave County plane crash, December 10(FOX5)

Shortly after, a second person reported being with the pilot, who was alive but seriously injured. Deputies received information that the plane had taken off from the Sun Valley-Bison-Fort Mohave Airport but reported having engine trouble.

The pilot was transported to a Las Vegas hospital where he died from his injuries. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board took over the investigation.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

