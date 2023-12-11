Pilot killed in Mohave County plane crash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an airplane crash on December 10 at approximately 4 p.m.

An individual reported seeing heavy black smoke near the power lines about five miles outside of town in the Topock/Golden Shores area. Deputies responded to the residence of the reporting party, who then led deputies to the crash site.

Mohave County plane crash, December 10 (FOX5)

Shortly after, a second person reported being with the pilot, who was alive but seriously injured. Deputies received information that the plane had taken off from the Sun Valley-Bison-Fort Mohave Airport but reported having engine trouble.

The pilot was transported to a Las Vegas hospital where he died from his injuries. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board took over the investigation.

