Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Las Vegas murder suspect to be held without bail

Amari Warren, 20
Amari Warren, 20(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 2:37 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man arrested in connection with a deadly October shooting will continue to be held without bail following an initial court appearance.

Amari Warren, 20, was taken into custody on December 5 after being identified as a suspect in a deadly October 20 shooting on the 6600 block of Grand Stand Avenue. Police connected Warren to the shooting through a vehicle at the scene.

Las Vegas police arrest suspect in deadly October shooting

In a December 11 court appearance, Warren was appointed a public defender who told the court about a conflict in the case. Because of that, Warren’s case was continued to December 13. He is facing a charge of open murder, four counts of discharging a gun into an occupied structure or vehicle and four counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

He will continue to be held in the Clark County Detention Center without bail.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Electric and hybrid vehicle batteries are warrantied for eight years or 100,000 miles.
$20K hybrid battery replacement shocks Arizona driver
4 dead, 1 injured after shooting in northwest Las Vegas, police say
2 juveniles killed, 1 injured in apparent murder-suicide that left 4 dead in northwest Las Vegas
McDonald's is launching a new chain in Illinois called CosMc's.
McDonald’s secretly launching new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s
Naoko Takemaru
3rd victim of shooting at UNLV identified by coroner’s office
UNLV shooting victims have been identified (from left) as Cha Jan Chang, Patricia...
Colleagues share thoughts on victims of UNLV mass shooting

Latest News

The pilot was killed in a December 10 Mohave County plane crash.
Pilot killed in Mohave County plane crash
4 dead, 1 injured after shooting in northwest Las Vegas, police say
2 juveniles killed, 1 injured in apparent murder-suicide that left 4 dead in northwest Las Vegas
Deadline approaches for Clark County pet stores to stop selling small animals
Deadline approaches for Clark County pet stores to stop selling small animals
Naoko Takemaru
Students and friends remember UNLV professor killed in shooting