Las Vegas murder suspect to be held without bail

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man arrested in connection with a deadly October shooting will continue to be held without bail following an initial court appearance.

Amari Warren, 20, was taken into custody on December 5 after being identified as a suspect in a deadly October 20 shooting on the 6600 block of Grand Stand Avenue. Police connected Warren to the shooting through a vehicle at the scene.

In a December 11 court appearance, Warren was appointed a public defender who told the court about a conflict in the case. Because of that, Warren’s case was continued to December 13. He is facing a charge of open murder, four counts of discharging a gun into an occupied structure or vehicle and four counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

He will continue to be held in the Clark County Detention Center without bail.

