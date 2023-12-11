Surprise Squad
Forecast Outlook - 12/11/23

Temperatures on the Rise this Week
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather
By Matt Gontarek
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:59 AM PST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Good Morning!

We’re waking up to plenty of cloud cover across Southern Nevada this morning with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. A chilly start to Monday turns into a mild afternoon in the low 60s.

Pleasant December weather continues this week, but expect a breezier day Wednesday with wind gusts 15-25 MPH.

We have rain on the weather alert calendar for December 19-21st as we head into Christmas. We’ll keep an eye on a potentially white Christmas for the Spring Mountains.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

