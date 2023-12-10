Surprise Squad
Forecast Outlook- 12/10/2023

Less Wind Sunday With Temperatures on the Rise
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Sam Argier
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:32 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The wind settles down for Sunday with temperatures off to a chilly start in the morning. We’ll be in the 20s and 30s around Southern Nevada early in the day with some sunshine in the mix. Clouds roll in for the afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. We’ll keep it on the mild side for the week ahead.

Skies stay partly cloudy on Monday with a forecast high of 62° in Las Vegas. Some more sunshine is in the mix through the middle of the week with the breeze making a return on Wednesday with gusts in the 20-30 mph range.

Clouds will be in and out through the second half of next week, but we remain dry with high temperatures running in the mid to low 60s.

