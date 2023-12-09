Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

UNLV president lauds performance of campus police during shooting

UNLV President Dr. Keith E. Whitfield noted the “emotional state” the university is in while applauding the performance of campus police who leaped into action.
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:44 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In an afternoon media conference on Friday, UNLV President Dr. Keith E. Whitfield noted the “emotional state” the university is in while applauding the performance of the campus police who leaped into action to prevent further casualties.

“Our emotions are swinging like a pendulum,” he noted. “At one moment, people are fine, and in the next moment it feels like they’re being knocked down by a tidal wave of grief and pain.”

He also admitted that it’s going to be “a while” before the university community can return to normal.

“But you know something, that’s okay,” he added. “We’re here for each other, to take care of each other, and with that we’re going to be able to move forward.”

UNLV releases plans for rest of semester which includes no on-campus, in-person finals

He added that he received a message of “love and support” from President Biden, who made a brief stop in Las Vegas Friday.

Dr. Whitfield thanked the UNLV community at large before addressing the campus police involved in the shooting: Detective Nathaniel Drum, with University Police Services since 2017 and Officer Damian Garcia, with University Police Services since 2018.

“These men and women were going into harm’s way,” he noted. “Not away from harm’s way. They made a difference in how this tragedy was handled.”

“You folks continue to give our campus a sense of safety when we need it the most. We’ll continue to honor and remember our deceased colleagues.”

Dr. Keith E. Whitfield, UNLV President

He also noted that the UNLV community is “incredibly saddened” by the loss of the faculty members who were killed.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple shot on UNLV campus in Las Vegas, Nevada
Las Vegas police: 3 dead, 1 injured after Wednesday shooting at UNLV
Police searched the apartment of the UNLV shooting suspect
Police search Henderson residence of UNLV shooting suspect
UNLV shooting victims Cha Jan Chang and Patricia Navarro Velez
Two professors identified as victims in UNLV shooting
A police officer walks under crime scene tape in the aftermath of a shooting at the University...
UNLV shooting suspect had list of targets at that campus and another university, police say
Naoko Takemaru
3rd victim of shooting at UNLV identified by coroner’s office

Latest News

On Friday afternoon, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced that it is seeking...
Homicide detectives ask for public assistance in UNLV shooting investigation
UNLV President Dr. Keith E. Whitfield noted the “emotional state” the university is in while...
UNLV president lauds performance of campus police during shooting
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Pedestrian killed after being hit twice in southeast valley
Hundreds gathered at Central Church to honor the fallen Nevada State Trooper.
Remembering Trooper Felix