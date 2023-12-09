Surprise Squad
Truck driver charged in connection with death of student

Livingston ISD student killed getting off school bus identified by family
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:17 AM PST|Updated: moments ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE/Gray News) - A tractor-trailer driver has been arrested in connection with the death of a Livingston Independent School District student.

Family identified the victim as Eduardo Romero Flores. He was a 15-year-old freshman.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 41-year-old Gregory Jackson, of Texarkana, was arrested on a felony charge of criminally negligent homicide after the tractor-trailer he was driving crashed into a Livingston Independent School District bus.

Forty-one-year-old Gregory Jackson was arrested on a felony charge of criminally negligent homicide.(Polk County Jail)

The crash occurred around 4:17 p.m. Thursday afternoon on U.S. Highway 59 north of Livingston. Investigators say Jackson’s truck struck a passenger vehicle, which then hit the 15-year-old boy who was getting off the bus.

Jackson was booked into the Polk County Jail.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KTRE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

