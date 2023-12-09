Surprise Squad
Pedestrian killed after being hit twice in southeast valley

A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:52 PM PST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in the southeast Las Vegas Valley after being hit by two different vehicles.

According to a preliminary report, the pedestrian was walking westbound across Sandhill Road when she was hit by a vehicle just after 5 p.m. Police said that while she was on the ground, a second vehicle ran over her.

Medical personnel responded to the scene but the victim died from her injuries. LVMPD detectives have taken over the investigation, which is ongoing.

