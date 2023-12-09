Pedestrian killed after being hit twice in southeast valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in the southeast Las Vegas Valley after being hit by two different vehicles.

According to a preliminary report, the pedestrian was walking westbound across Sandhill Road when she was hit by a vehicle just after 5 p.m. Police said that while she was on the ground, a second vehicle ran over her.

Medical personnel responded to the scene but the victim died from her injuries. LVMPD detectives have taken over the investigation, which is ongoing.

