Las Vegas woman pleads guilty in dog cage child abuse case

By C.C. McCandless
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:33 PM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas woman charged with child abuse after her children were found locked in dog cages has reached a plea agreement.

Amanda Stamper signed the agreement on December 7. According to court documents, on June 11 Stamper called Las Vegas police dispatch from a valley pharmacy to report that she was hiding in a stock room because her husband, Travis Doss, was trying to kill her. An LVMPD officer was dispatched and found her there, where she told him that there were children locked in a dog kennel at the couple’s apartment.

Officers responded to the residence, entered the apartment, and found two children locked in a kennel with a padlock on it. One left immediately and identified himself, but the other could not walk unassisted. An officer observed that the boy had two black eyes that were swollen shut, multiple marks and bruises all over his body, and described him as “emaciated.”

The boy needed surgery and a doctor said the child would have died if he had not been brought to the hospital. The doctor added that he had not seen a victim that severely beaten since his military tour in Afghanistan, where he observed children who had been dipped in hot oil. A nurse said that it was the worst case of abuse she had seen in 13 years.

As part of her agreement, Stamper agreed to plead guilty to three counts of child abuse, neglect or endangerment, a category B felony. The agreement states that she will serve a minimum prison term of not less than one year and a maximum of six years for each count.

A sentencing hearing for Stamper is scheduled in Clark County District Court on January 18, 2024.

