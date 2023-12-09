Surprise Squad
Homicide detectives ask for public assistance in UNLV shooting investigation

Las Vegas metro police surround the University of Nevada, Las Vegas after an active shooting...
Las Vegas metro police surround the University of Nevada, Las Vegas after an active shooting Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)(Lucas Peltier | AP)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:07 PM PST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Friday afternoon, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced that it is seeking the public’s assistance with the ongoing investigation of the UNLV campus shooting.

UNLV releases plans for rest of semester which includes no on-campus, in-person finals

“The LVMPD Homicide Section is asking the public for assistance in the ongoing investigation of the tragic UNLV shooting,” the department wrote in a media release. “Anyone who was on the UNLV campus near Beam Hall and the Student Union Building, taking video during the timeframe of 11:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., December 6th , is urged to reach out to detectives at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.”

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

