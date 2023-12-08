Two Nevada State Troopers killed in the line duty honored at Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Thursday night, two fallen state troopers were remembered with a candlelight vigil in the parking lot of Allegiant Stadium. Their loved ones, their law enforcement family, and people they never knew wanting to pay their respects, all came together to honor them.

The families of the fallen were escorted by the Nevada State Police Honor Guard, burning candles and red roses in hand. The large crowd reflecting on the lives of Trooper Alberto Felix and Sgt. Michael Abbate.

“At the Nevada Highway Patrol, we are a very small agency. We are a family,” contended Lt. Chelsea Stuenkel who knew them both.

“Sgt. Abbate, I have no words. I am so proud of him. He worked for me for over a year on dayshift. He was just a great guy. Everyone knew him because of his training with emergency vehicle operations course. I got to see Trooper Felix every morning. He was retired from the Air Force and he still was so passionate about coming to work every day,” shared Lt. Stuenkel.

Minddie Lloyd, whose husband died in 2020 in the line of duty, spoke at what was her thirteenth officer memorial with a deep understand of what the families of the fallen are now going through.

“We have had to bury so many...the difficult part of this is that we are coming into the holidays, their first holidays without their dads and their husbands,” Lloyd explained.

Friday, a procession for Trooper Felix will start at approximately 9:30 a.m. from Palm South Jones Mortuary in Las Vegas. It will end at Central Church in Henderson and the funeral will begin at approximately 10:30 a.m. On Monday, Sgt. Abbate’s procession will follow the same route and his funeral will also be held at Central Church.

FOX5′s will bring you live coverage. We will steam both services on FOX5 Livestream.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.