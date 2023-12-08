Timeline of UNLV shooting suspect’s movements before police confrontation

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police gave a timeline of the UNLV shooting suspect’s movements before his ultimate confrontation with officers.

Wednesday morning, sometime before the suspect stepped onto campus, Anthony Polito went to a Henderson post office and sent 22 letters without a return address to university personnel across the country. A white powder found in one of the letters was deemed harmless. The contents of the letters are under investigation.

11:28 a.m.: The suspect entered onto campus in his 2007 Lexus.

11:30 a.m.: The suspect parked south of Beam Hall, went to his passenger side and put objects on his waistband. Police said he was armed with a Taurus 9mm handgun that he legally purchased in 2022. He brought 11 magazines to campus, and police said there were nine loaded magazines on his body.

11:33 a.m.: After walking, then briefly circling back, the suspect finally entered into Beam Hall.

11:44 a.m.: UNLV Police said they get the first call about a shooting, and arrived on the scene 78 seconds later to confront the suspect. It’s unclear, according to Sheriff Kevin McMahill, how long it took for Polito to find his first victim or where the shooting first started. Victims were shot on the fifth, fourth and third floors.

11:55 a.m.: The suspect exits Beam Hall and confronts plain-clothes UNLV officers. Officers engaged in a gunfight and the suspect was struck multiple times and fell to the ground. The suspect was surrounded, arrested and taken into custody, but died at the scene.

A shooting victim from the fifth floor made their way out of the building to seek help. Police quickly loaded them into their vehicle and transported them to Sunrise Hospital.

