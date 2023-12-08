Surprise Squad
Police: White powder mailed by UNLV shooting suspect harmless

Polito is believed to be the shooter responsible for killing three people at UNLV.
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:58 PM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police determined that the suspect in Wednesday’s mass shooting on the UNLV campus stopped at a Henderson post office and mailed 22 letters before the killings.

Police noted that one of the sent envelopes contained a white, powdery substance. In a Thursday evening social media post, the department revealed that the substance was found not to be dangerous.

“Update: the white powder found inside envelopes mailed by the UNLV shooter was found to be harmless,” the post read.

Investigators went through over 14,000 pieces of mail to find all of the letters sent by the suspect. LVMPD says his motives for the shootings are still unknown.

