Police: White powder mailed by UNLV shooting suspect harmless

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police determined that the suspect in Wednesday’s mass shooting on the UNLV campus stopped at a Henderson post office and mailed 22 letters before the killings.

Police noted that one of the sent envelopes contained a white, powdery substance. In a Thursday evening social media post, the department revealed that the substance was found not to be dangerous.

Update: the white powder found inside envelopes mailed by the UNLV shooter was found to be harmless. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) December 8, 2023

“Update: the white powder found inside envelopes mailed by the UNLV shooter was found to be harmless,” the post read.

Investigators went through over 14,000 pieces of mail to find all of the letters sent by the suspect. LVMPD says his motives for the shootings are still unknown.

