‘The most horrible way a mother could find her child’: Woman talks about finding 16-year-old daughter slain

Authorities are investigating a possible capital murder case involving a 16-year-old Texas cheerleader. (Source: KHOU/FAMILY PHOTOS/VIDEOS/CNN)
By KHOU staff via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:31 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EDNA, Texas (KHOU) - In a small Texas town, Jacquelin Medina said she is grieving the loss of her only child, Lizbeth, who was only 16 years old.

“The most horrible way a mother could find her child,” Medina said. “She was murdered in cold blood. It should have been a great day because she was involved in the Christmas parade. She was going to be with the cheer squad.”

But on Tuesday, Lizbeth Medina never made it to that parade.

Her mother said she came home to their apartment, only to find her daughter dead.

“I lost it. She was my world, my everything. Everywhere, everything I do was for her,” Medina said.

According to Edna police, officers along with the Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers said they are investigating what they believe to be a capital murder case.

Police are sharing limited details on what happened.

“Someone dared to go in and just rip my daughter away from me. It just kills me,” Medina said.

Medina said she feels broken.

“I just want answers to why they would do this to an amazing little girl who would never hurt anyone, wouldn’t dare to hurt anyone,” she said.

Medina said she’s praying for justice for her little girl.

Copyright 2023 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

