Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Las Vegas police arrest suspect in deadly October shooting

Amari Warren, 20
Amari Warren, 20(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:50 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police have arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly October shooting in the north valley.

According to a preliminary report, the shooting happened at approximately 10:49 p.m. on October 20 on the 6600 block of Grand Stand Avenue. Police initially identified one vehicle involved in the shooting and were looking for a second.

Las Vegas police look for help to identify car involved in shooting

Through the course of the investigation, homicide detectives were able to locate the vehicle involved in the shooting, which led to the arrest of 20-year-old Amari Warren. He was taken into custody by the Criminal Apprehension Team on December 5.

Warren was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder with a deadly weapon and multiple counts of assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a gun into an occupied structure. He has an initial appearance in Clark County Justice Court scheduled for December 11.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple shot on UNLV campus in Las Vegas, Nevada
Las Vegas police: 3 dead, 1 injured after Wednesday shooting at UNLV
Police searched the apartment of the UNLV shooting suspect
Police search Henderson residence of UNLV shooting suspect
Wednesday morning fire at 3650 Stober Boulevard in Las Vegas.
Red Cross Southern Nevada assisting 20 residents after Wednesday morning apartment fire
UNLV shooting victims Cha Jan Chang and Patricia Navarro Velez
Two professors identified as victims in UNLV shooting
A police officer walks under crime scene tape in the aftermath of a shooting at the University...
UNLV shooting suspect had list of targets at that campus and another university, police say

Latest News

The suspect in the deadly shooting at the University of Las Vegas, Nevada, had a list of...
UNLV shooting suspect had list of targets at that campus and another university, police say
Both of the victims were professors at UNLV.
2 UNLV shooting victims identified
Las Vegas Sheriff Kevin McMahill speaks during a December 7 media conference
Police: UNLV suspect mailed 22 letters before shooting; motive unclear
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Campus cleared after ‘suspicious situation’ at northwest Las Vegas school ruled unsubstantiated