Las Vegas police arrest suspect in deadly October shooting

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police have arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly October shooting in the north valley.

According to a preliminary report, the shooting happened at approximately 10:49 p.m. on October 20 on the 6600 block of Grand Stand Avenue. Police initially identified one vehicle involved in the shooting and were looking for a second.

Through the course of the investigation, homicide detectives were able to locate the vehicle involved in the shooting, which led to the arrest of 20-year-old Amari Warren. He was taken into custody by the Criminal Apprehension Team on December 5.

Warren was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder with a deadly weapon and multiple counts of assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a gun into an occupied structure. He has an initial appearance in Clark County Justice Court scheduled for December 11.

