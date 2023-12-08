Forecast Outlook - 12/08/23

Strong northwest winds have arrived in the Las Vegas Valley this morning, keeping temperatures near average as we head into the afternoon. Skies will remain mostly clear Friday with wind gusts around 20-30 MPH.

Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s today. Much cooler air arrives Saturday morning with lows in the 30s and gusty northwest winds. A Wind Advisory begins at 12AM Saturday through 4 PM Saturday evening for the Colorado River Valley, Lake Mead/Hoover Dam, Primm, and Laughlin/Bullhead City. Wind gusts could exceed 40-50 MPH in those areas.

The wind is a sign of cooler air coming in for the weekend with high temperatures falling into the mid-50s on Saturday under mostly clear skies. Sunday will feature more cloud cover with highs in the low 60s and upper 50s.

No rain is in the forecast for the next 7 to 10 days.

