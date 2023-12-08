Surprise Squad
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band announce show on Las Vegas Strip

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band perform on tour at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday, Aug....
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band perform on tour at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)(Scott Roth | Scott Roth/Invision/AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:06 AM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band on Friday announced that the group has added Las Vegas to their 2024 world tour.

According to a news release, Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will perform at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, March 22.

The performance will mark the group’s first return to Las Vegas in over 20 years, according to the release.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Thursday, Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. on AXS.com.

