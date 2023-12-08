Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band announce show on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band on Friday announced that the group has added Las Vegas to their 2024 world tour.

According to a news release, Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will perform at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, March 22.

The performance will mark the group’s first return to Las Vegas in over 20 years, according to the release.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Thursday, Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. on AXS.com.

