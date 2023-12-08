3rd victim of shooting at UNLV identified by coroner’s office

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The third victim of Wednesday’s shooting at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, has been identified by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

According to Clark County, the individual has been identified as Naoko Takemaru, 69. Authorities said Takemaru was an associate professor of Japanese Studies at UNLV.

Clark County said Dr. Takemaru had received the William Morris Award for Excellence in Teaching from the College of Liberal Arts at UNLV. She oversaw the entire Japanese Studies Program and taught upper-division courses on Japanese language, culture and business, officials said.

On Thursday, the coroner’s office released the identities of two of the victims, 64-year-old professor Cha Jan Chang, known as “Jerry,” and 39-year-old associate professor Patricia Navarro Velez.

UNLV shooting victims have been identified (from left) as Cha Jan Chang, Patricia Navarro-Velez and Naoko Takemaru. (University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV))

In a news conference Thursday, authorities said Chang was a professor of business at UNLV while Navarro-Velez was an assistant professor in accounting. Both worked in the university’s Beam Building (BEH).

The coroner’s office said that the cause of death for all three victims was multiple gunshot wounds. The manner of death was homicide for the three victims, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.