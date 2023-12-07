Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

You can get a Starbucks drink for 50% off every Thursday in December

Seasonal drinks like the Peppermint Mocha and Caramel Brulée Latte are included in the promotion.
Seasonal drinks like the Peppermint Mocha and Caramel Brulée Latte are included in the promotion.(Starbucks)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:55 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Starbucks is giving its reward members a sweet deal on Thursdays in December.

Every Thursday afternoon from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Starbucks rewards members can get 50% off one drink.

Starbucks is calling the promotion “Festive Thurs-Yays.”

The discount applies to orders placed in the app or in person. Starbucks says you can apply the coupon at checkout when ordering in the app or ask your barista to apply it for you.

There is a limit of one discounted drink per rewards member every Thursday.

Seasonal drinks like the Peppermint Mocha and Caramel Brulée Latte are included in the promotion.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple shot on UNLV campus in Las Vegas, Nevada
Las Vegas police: 3 dead, 1 injured after Wednesday shooting at UNLV
Police searched the apartment of the UNLV shooting suspect
Police search Henderson residence of UNLV shooting suspect
Wednesday morning fire at 3650 Stober Boulevard in Las Vegas.
Red Cross Southern Nevada assisting 20 residents after Wednesday morning apartment fire
Las Vegas Metro Police respond to a shooting reported on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas,...
Reunification center, hotline opened after shooting at UNLV campus
University of Nevada, Las Vegas, students observe police activity after a shooting reported on...
Golden Knights, Raiders, Aces voice support after UNLV shooting

Latest News

They may look like just a couple of happy babies, but these two have a story that is very...
After a decade of trying, couple finally becomes parents through embryo adoption
Miguel Lazaro-Castillo was sentenced to four years in prison. He pleaded no contest charges of...
Man recorded by his child beating his wife sentenced to prison, DA’s office says
Deputy Paul Martin was killed during the pursuit of a stolen vehicle Wednesday in North Dakota.
Deputy dies during pursuit; charges pending against US senator’s son, police say
Pearl Harbor survivor Ira "Ike" Schab, 103, wears a U.S. Navy cap as he sits at the kitchen...
‘I owe them’: At 103, Pearl Harbor survivor returns to honor comrades lost in attack
Jewish students beg administrators to do something about antisemitism on campus
Jewish students beg administrators to do something about antisemitism on campus