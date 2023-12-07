Students evacuated after ‘suspicious situation’ at northwest Las Vegas school
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:49 PM PST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are currently investigating a “suspicious situation” at a school in the northwest valley.
According to a police report, officers were called to Northwest Career & Technical Academy on the 8200 block of Tropical Parkway at 12:42 p.m. Police said that one person has been detained.
An investigation is ongoing. All students have been evacuated and Clark County School Police are coordinating a modified release of students.
This story will be updated if more information becomes available.
Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.