Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Students evacuated after ‘suspicious situation’ at northwest Las Vegas school

A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:49 PM PST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are currently investigating a “suspicious situation” at a school in the northwest valley.

According to a police report, officers were called to Northwest Career & Technical Academy on the 8200 block of Tropical Parkway at 12:42 p.m. Police said that one person has been detained.

An investigation is ongoing. All students have been evacuated and Clark County School Police are coordinating a modified release of students.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple shot on UNLV campus in Las Vegas, Nevada
Las Vegas police: 3 dead, 1 injured after Wednesday shooting at UNLV
Police searched the apartment of the UNLV shooting suspect
Police search Henderson residence of UNLV shooting suspect
Wednesday morning fire at 3650 Stober Boulevard in Las Vegas.
Red Cross Southern Nevada assisting 20 residents after Wednesday morning apartment fire
Las Vegas Metro Police respond to a shooting reported on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas,...
Reunification center, hotline opened after shooting at UNLV campus
University of Nevada, Las Vegas, students observe police activity after a shooting reported on...
Golden Knights, Raiders, Aces voice support after UNLV shooting

Latest News

Therapy dog helps UNLV students, staff after campus tragedy
Therapy dog helps UNLV students, staff after campus tragedy
UNLV shooting victims Cha Jan Chang and Patricia Navarro Velez
Two professors identified as victims in UNLV shooting
Las Vegas metro police surround the University of Nevada, Las Vegas after an active shooting...
UNLV says all buildings except BEH have reopened after Wednesday’s shooting
A police officer walks under crime scene tape in the aftermath of a shooting at the University...
Man who killed 3 was professor who recently applied for UNLV job, source says