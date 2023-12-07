Students evacuated after ‘suspicious situation’ at northwest Las Vegas school

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are currently investigating a “suspicious situation” at a school in the northwest valley.

According to a police report, officers were called to Northwest Career & Technical Academy on the 8200 block of Tropical Parkway at 12:42 p.m. Police said that one person has been detained.

An investigation is ongoing. All students have been evacuated and Clark County School Police are coordinating a modified release of students.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

