Semi-truck rollover closes SB lanes of I-15 at Stateline Thursday morning
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:50 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police are advising that a rollover crash has closed southbound lanes of Interstate 15 at Stateline on Thursday morning.
“I-15 at mile marker 7, (Stateline), southbound lanes are closed due to a crash,” Nevada State Police advised on X. The agency noted that traffic is being turned around at Jean.
Nevada State Police stated the crash involved a semi-truck.
“Expect delays, please slow down for First Responders on-scene.”
