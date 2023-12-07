Semi-truck rollover closes SB lanes of I-15 at Stateline Thursday morning

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police are advising that a rollover crash has closed southbound lanes of Interstate 15 at Stateline on Thursday morning.

“I-15 at mile marker 7, (Stateline), southbound lanes are closed due to a crash,” Nevada State Police advised on X. The agency noted that traffic is being turned around at Jean.

Nevada State Police stated the crash involved a semi-truck.

“Expect delays, please slow down for First Responders on-scene.”

