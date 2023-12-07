Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Semi-truck rollover closes SB lanes of I-15 at Stateline Thursday morning

Nevada State Police cruiser contest photo.
Nevada State Police cruiser contest photo.(Nevada State Police)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:50 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police are advising that a rollover crash has closed southbound lanes of Interstate 15 at Stateline on Thursday morning.

“I-15 at mile marker 7, (Stateline), southbound lanes are closed due to a crash,” Nevada State Police advised on X. The agency noted that traffic is being turned around at Jean.

Nevada State Police stated the crash involved a semi-truck.

“Expect delays, please slow down for First Responders on-scene.”

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple shot on UNLV campus in Las Vegas, Nevada
Las Vegas police: 3 dead, 1 injured after Wednesday shooting at UNLV
Wednesday morning fire at 3650 Stober Boulevard in Las Vegas.
Red Cross Southern Nevada assisting 20 residents after Wednesday morning apartment fire
Police searched the apartment of the UNLV shooting suspect
Police search Henderson residence of UNLV shooting suspect
Las Vegas Metro Police respond to a shooting reported on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas,...
Reunification center, hotline opened after shooting at UNLV campus
Helping the homeless in Las Vegas
Assessing the danger at Charleston and US-95

Latest News

Las Vegas metro police surround the University of Nevada, Las Vegas after an active shooting...
UNLV says vehicles left on campus during Wednesday’s shooting can now be retrieved
Police search Henderson residence of UNLV shooting suspect
Police search Henderson residence of UNLV shooting suspect
The professional sports teams located in Las Vegas all took to social media to extend their...
Golden Knights, Raiders, Aces voice support after UNLV shooting
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says three people were killed and an additional...
FOX5 News at 10: 3 dead, 1 injured after Wednesday shooting at UNLV