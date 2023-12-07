Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Police: UNLV suspect mailed 22 letters before shooting; motive unclear

Las Vegas Sheriff Kevin McMahill speaks during a December 7 media conference
Las Vegas Sheriff Kevin McMahill speaks during a December 7 media conference(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:26 PM PST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Thursday afternoon, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and UNLV Police officials provided more details about yesterday’s deadly shooting on campus.

LVMPD Sheriff Kevin McMahill began by recounting yesterday’s events, noting that the suspect was Anthony James Polito, 67. He stated that Polito was armed with a Taurus 9 mm handgun that he legally purchased in Henderson in 2022, and that the suspect drove to campus with 11 magazines for the weapon, including nine loaded magazines on his person at the time he was shot and killed by university police.

UNLV shooting suspect had list of targets at that campus and another university, police say

Investigators located the suspect’s 2007 Lexus, which he used to drive to UNLV. A camera onboard revealed that the suspect went to a Henderson Post Office earlier in the day. After combing through over 14,000 pieces of mail, police and postal investigators determined that Polito sent 22 letters with no return address to “university personnel across the country.”

Sheriff McMahill added that investigators are still working to process the letters and don’t know the exact contents of each, but he noted that one of them contained a white, powdery substance inside.

“We’re still learning a lot about this suspect,” the sheriff observed. “And still trying to understand motive.” McMahill said that Polito had applied “numerous times” for jobs with institutions of higher education but that the suspect was “denied each time.”

The sheriff also said that a search of Polito’s residence resulted in finding ammunition consistent with that used in the shooting, as well as a clearly marked document “similar to a last will and testament.”

Two professors identified as victims in UNLV shooting

UNLV Police Chief Adam Garcia followed, striking a more solemn tone as he addressed the tragedy.

“Yesterday, we lost members of our Rebel family,” he noted. He praised the work of first responders, stating that the first university police officer arrived at Beam Hall just 78 seconds after the shooting was reported.

Garcia added that the swift initial actions “no doubt saved lives.”

Professor Cha Jan Chang, 64, known as “Jerry,” and Assistant Professor Patricia Navarro Velez, 39, are the two victims that were identified. The identity of the third victim killed will not be released until next of kin have been notified.

A surviving victim remains at Sunrise Hospital, in a condition that was reportedly downgraded to life-threatening.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple shot on UNLV campus in Las Vegas, Nevada
Las Vegas police: 3 dead, 1 injured after Wednesday shooting at UNLV
Police searched the apartment of the UNLV shooting suspect
Police search Henderson residence of UNLV shooting suspect
Wednesday morning fire at 3650 Stober Boulevard in Las Vegas.
Red Cross Southern Nevada assisting 20 residents after Wednesday morning apartment fire
Las Vegas Metro Police respond to a shooting reported on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas,...
Reunification center, hotline opened after shooting at UNLV campus
University of Nevada, Las Vegas, students observe police activity after a shooting reported on...
Golden Knights, Raiders, Aces voice support after UNLV shooting

Latest News

A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Campus cleared after ‘suspicious situation’ at northwest Las Vegas school ruled unsubstantiated
Therapy dog helps UNLV students, staff after campus tragedy
Therapy dog helps UNLV students, staff after campus tragedy
UNLV shooting victims Cha Jan Chang and Patricia Navarro Velez
Two professors identified as victims in UNLV shooting
Las Vegas metro police surround the University of Nevada, Las Vegas after an active shooting...
UNLV says all buildings except BEH have reopened after Wednesday’s shooting