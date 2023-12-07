Police search Henderson residence of UNLV shooting suspect

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Wednesday night, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the Henderson Police Department executed a search warrant at the residence of the man suspected in the deadly UNLV shooting, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to FOX5.

The shooting on UNLV’s campus at approximately 11:45 a.m. killed three people and wounded another. The suspect was also killed after engaging in a shootout with members of campus police.

At approximately 7:20 p.m., officers from LVMPD and HPD performed a search of the suspect’s apartment on the 300 block of Arroyo Grande Boulevard in Henderson.

It was a massive joint law enforcement operation from SWAT, LVMPD officers and Henderson officers.

FOX5 watched as they staged in the parking lot of Green Valley High School and drove about 2 minutes up Arroyo Grande to the Promontory Point apartments.

Armored SWAT vehicles rolled into the apartment complex locking off the entrance and locking the large complex down.

Over a loudspeaker, they announced they had a search warrant and would be coming into an apartment.

Seemingly no one responded and we swat members throughout the complex armed wearing bulletproof vests and helmets.

FOX5′s Kim Passoth saw them staging on stairs and in hallways.

Then we heard two flash bang-type devices go off and smoke come up in the middle of the apartment complex.

Then what sounded like a door was knocked down and SWAT left the scene.

What was found inside the apartment we do not know at this time. FOX5 is still waiting for those answers. Henderson police referred us to Metro.

In the coming days, we expect to learn more about what was found and the suspected shooter.

