Golden Knights, Raiders, Aces voice support after UNLV shooting

University of Nevada, Las Vegas, students observe police activity after a shooting reported on...
University of Nevada, Las Vegas, students observe police activity after a shooting reported on campus, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)(Lucas Peltier | AP)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:31 PM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The professional sports teams located in Las Vegas all took to social media to extend their support following a Wednesday shooting on the UNLV campus that killed three victims and left another in critical condition.

“Our hearts are with the victims of today’s tragic events,” the Golden Knights wrote in a post.

“We are committed to helping our friends at UNLV and the greater Las Vegas community heal and are grateful for the efforts of our first responders,” the Raiders added.

The Aces added that they are “heartbroken over today’s horrific shooting.”

UNLV men’s basketball was set to play on the road in Dayton tonight, but that game was canceled.

