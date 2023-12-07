Surprise Squad
Forecast Outlook - 12/07/23

Wind Arrives Friday Through the Weekend
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Matt Gontarek
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:06 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We’re locked in a dry and mild weather pattern across Southern Nevada with temperatures holding in the 60s through Thursday. We’ll see an uptick in the wind later tonight into Thursday morning with gusts in the 20-30 mph range.

After highs in the mid 60s, Hanukkah begins Thursday at sunset with temperatures in the low 60s and upper 50s.

The biggest weather change this week comes on Friday with the wind picking up. Gusts in the 25-35 mph range are forecast with high temperatures in the low 60s and upper 50s. The wind is a sign of cooler air coming in for the weekend with high temperatures falling into the mid-50s on Saturday under mostly clear skies. Sunday will feature more cloud cover with highs in the low 60s and upper 50s. No rain is in the forecast for the next 7 to 10 days.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

