University Police responding to ‘confirmed active shooter’ at UNLV, school says
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:59 AM PST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - University Police are responding to reports of a shooting at UNLV on Wednesday.
In a post shared on Twitter, UNLV advised that there were reports of shots fired in BEH. “Evacuate to a safe area, RUN-HIDE-FIGHT,” the school wrote on X.
In a second tweet, the school updated that University Police are “responding to a confirmed active shooter situation in BEH. This is not a test.”
Las Vegas police advised that officers were responding to preliminary reports of an active shooter on UNLV’s campus.
“There appears to be multiple victims at this time,” LVMPD said, advising people to avoid the area.
Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.