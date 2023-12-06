Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

University Police responding to ‘confirmed active shooter’ at UNLV, school says

University Police responding to ‘confirmed active shooter’ at UNLV, school says
University Police responding to ‘confirmed active shooter’ at UNLV, school says(FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:59 AM PST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - University Police are responding to reports of a shooting at UNLV on Wednesday.

In a post shared on Twitter, UNLV advised that there were reports of shots fired in BEH. “Evacuate to a safe area, RUN-HIDE-FIGHT,” the school wrote on X.

In a second tweet, the school updated that University Police are “responding to a confirmed active shooter situation in BEH. This is not a test.”

Las Vegas police advised that officers were responding to preliminary reports of an active shooter on UNLV’s campus.

“There appears to be multiple victims at this time,” LVMPD said, advising people to avoid the area.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car crashed through the wall of a bank in Summerlin on Tuesday
Car crashes through wall of Summerlin bank
Jemarcus Williams
Badge found in suspect’s car belonged to trooper killed in Las Vegas hit-and-run crash
Brightline West rendering for Las Vegas to Los Angeles project.
$3B in funding secured to begin construction of Las Vegas-Southern California high-speed rail
Shake Shack North Las Vegas rendering
Shake Shack sets opening for first location with drive-thru in Las Vegas Valley
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police investigate crash involving pedestrian Tuesday morning

Latest News

Wednesday morning fire at 3650 Stober Boulevard in Las Vegas.
Red Cross Southern Nevada assisting 20 residents after Wednesday morning apartment fire
Homes are located across the Las Vegas Valley as seen on Jan. 4, 2021.
Las Vegas Valley home prices rise as housing supply shrinks, report says
FILE - A Brightline train is shown at a station in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Jan. 11, 2018. A...
Biden administration pledges $3B for high-speed rail between Las Vegas and Southern California
Opioid generic
Clark County opioid task force created to track deadly trends in overdoses