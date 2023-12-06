Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Wednesday night UNLV basketball game canceled after shooting on campus

UNLV's game Wednesday night was canceled following a shooting on campus
UNLV's game Wednesday night was canceled following a shooting on campus(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:49 PM PST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In the wake of a Wednesday shooting on its campus, UNLV’s basketball game tonight has been canceled.

“Due to the tragic events unfolding on UNLV’s campus, tonight’s men’s basketball contest between UNLV and the University of Dayton will not be played,” Dayton Basketball wrote in a social media post. “We ask that our fans keep the UNLV community in their thoughts and prayers.”

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car crashed through the wall of a bank in Summerlin on Tuesday
Car crashes through wall of Summerlin bank
Jemarcus Williams
Badge found in suspect’s car belonged to trooper killed in Las Vegas hit-and-run crash
Brightline West rendering for Las Vegas to Los Angeles project.
$3B in funding secured to begin construction of Las Vegas-Southern California high-speed rail
Shake Shack North Las Vegas rendering
Shake Shack sets opening for first location with drive-thru in Las Vegas Valley
University Police responding to ‘confirmed active shooter’ at UNLV, school says
Las Vegas police: 3 victims reported after shooting at UNLV on Wednesday

Latest News

Photo courtesy: Crisis Support Services of Nevada
988 Suicide & Crisis lifeline available for emotional support following UNLV shooting
Las Vegas Metro Police respond to a shooting reported on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas,...
How to donate blood in wake of shooting on UNLV campus
One suspect is dead following an active shooter situation, and a hotline has opened for those...
Police: 'No further threat' on UNLV campus after shooting
Las Vegas Metro Police respond to a shooting reported on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas,...
Reunification center, hotline opened after shooting at UNLV campus