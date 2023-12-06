Wednesday night UNLV basketball game canceled after shooting on campus

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In the wake of a Wednesday shooting on its campus, UNLV’s basketball game tonight has been canceled.

“Due to the tragic events unfolding on UNLV’s campus, tonight’s men’s basketball contest between UNLV and the University of Dayton will not be played,” Dayton Basketball wrote in a social media post. “We ask that our fans keep the UNLV community in their thoughts and prayers.”

Due to the tragic events unfolding on UNLV’s campus, tonight's men's basketball contest between UNLV and the University of Dayton will not be played. Further information will be released when available. We ask that our fans keep the UNLV community in their thoughts and prayers. — Dayton Basketball (@DaytonMBB) December 6, 2023

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.