Reunification center, hotline opened after shooting at UNLV campus
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:27 PM PST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A reunification center has been opened following a shooting on the UNLV campus in Las Vegas.
The reunification center is located in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.
There has also been a hotline for victim services. The hotline number is 702-455-AIDE (2433).
The reunification center was created after a shooting on campus in the BEH or Beam Hall in which there were three victims. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a suspect was found dead.
Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.