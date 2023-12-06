Surprise Squad
Reunification center, hotline opened after shooting at UNLV campus

One suspect is dead following an active shooter situation, and a hotline has opened for those that have been affected.
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:27 PM PST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A reunification center has been opened following a shooting on the UNLV campus in Las Vegas.

The reunification center is located in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

There has also been a hotline for victim services. The hotline number is 702-455-AIDE (2433).

The reunification center was created after a shooting on campus in the BEH or Beam Hall in which there were three victims. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a suspect was found dead.

