Reunification center, hotline opened after shooting at UNLV campus

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A reunification center has been opened following a shooting on the UNLV campus in Las Vegas.

The reunification center is located in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

#BreakingNews - @UNLV Shooting



If you are looking for a loved one who was on the #UNLV campus, call 702-455-AIDE (2433).



A Family Reunification Center will be located at the Las #Vegas Convention Ctr. We will transport people there to be reunified and to provide assistance. pic.twitter.com/RCTKS2me6R — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) December 6, 2023

There has also been a hotline for victim services. The hotline number is 702-455-AIDE (2433).

The reunification center was created after a shooting on campus in the BEH or Beam Hall in which there were three victims. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a suspect was found dead.

