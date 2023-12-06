Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Red Cross Southern Nevada assisting 20 residents after Wednesday morning apartment fire

Wednesday morning fire at 3650 Stober Boulevard in Las Vegas.
Wednesday morning fire at 3650 Stober Boulevard in Las Vegas.(FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 9:03 AM PST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Red Cross says it is assisting residents after an apartment fire early Wednesday morning.

According to a news release, crews responded to a fire at an apartment complex at about 4 a.m. Wednesday at 3650 Stober Boulevard.

The Red Cross said the fire displaced about 20 people from six units.

“Red Cross volunteers are still at the apartment complex meeting with those displaced to ensure they have a place to stay, and their basic needs are being met,” the group said in the release.

If anyone else was affected and has not contacted the Red Cross, the group advises that they call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jemarcus Williams
Badge found in suspect’s car belonged to trooper killed in Las Vegas hit-and-run crash
A car crashed through the wall of a bank in Summerlin on Tuesday
Car crashes through wall of Summerlin bank
Brightline West rendering for Las Vegas to Los Angeles project.
$3B in funding secured to begin construction of Las Vegas-Southern California high-speed rail
Shake Shack North Las Vegas rendering
Shake Shack sets opening for first location with drive-thru in Las Vegas Valley
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police investigate crash involving pedestrian Tuesday morning

Latest News

Homes are located across the Las Vegas Valley as seen on Jan. 4, 2021.
Las Vegas Valley home prices rise as housing supply shrinks, report says
FILE - A Brightline train is shown at a station in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Jan. 11, 2018. A...
Biden administration pledges $3B for high-speed rail between Las Vegas and Southern California
Opioid generic
Clark County opioid task force created to track deadly trends in overdoses
Clark County School District Logo
Henderson Mayor, City Council question the performance of CCSD schools in city
Helping the homeless in Las Vegas
Assessing the danger at Charleston and US-95