Red Cross Southern Nevada assisting 20 residents after Wednesday morning apartment fire

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Red Cross says it is assisting residents after an apartment fire early Wednesday morning.

According to a news release, crews responded to a fire at an apartment complex at about 4 a.m. Wednesday at 3650 Stober Boulevard.

The Red Cross said the fire displaced about 20 people from six units.

“Red Cross volunteers are still at the apartment complex meeting with those displaced to ensure they have a place to stay, and their basic needs are being met,” the group said in the release.

If anyone else was affected and has not contacted the Red Cross, the group advises that they call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.