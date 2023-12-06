Surprise Squad
Las Vegas Valley home prices rise as housing supply shrinks, report says

Homes are located across the Las Vegas Valley as seen on Jan. 4, 2021.
Homes are located across the Las Vegas Valley as seen on Jan. 4, 2021.(Gai Phanalasy | FOX5)
By Matt Kling
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:02 AM PST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The housing market here in the Las Vegas Valley remains pretty tight.

A new report from Las Vegas Realtors shows that prices for homes in November were up slightly from October. The average price of existing single-family homes sold in Southern Nevada in November was $450,000, up 4.4% from $430,990 in November of 2022.

However, fewer homes are selling and the available supply is shrinking, the report says.

According to Las Vegas Realtors, this is due to the effect of interest rate hikes over the past couple of years.

