Las Vegas apartment fire ruled arson; suspect in custody

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Monday apartment fire in Las Vegas that displaced over 20 people has been attributed to arson, and a suspect is in custody.

According to a Clark County social media post, the fire on the 4200 block of W. Viking Rd. on Monday caused $2 million in damage. The building was ruled a total loss, and the Red Cross stepped in to assist the 21 residents affected by the blaze.

Update on Monday apartment fire near the Las #Vegas Strip - Viking & Arville. @ClarkCountyFD investigators say it was arson. The fire did $2 million in damage.@LVMPD has arrested Mariza Atreaga Muller on charges of 1st Degree Arson & False Statement to Obstruct a Public Officer pic.twitter.com/mXGdLh37b1 — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) December 6, 2023

On Tuesday, Clark County Fire Department investigators ruled that the fire was arson. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested Mariza Atreaga Muller, 41, on charges of first degree arson and making a false statement to obstruct a police officer.

