Las Vegas apartment fire ruled arson; suspect in custody

Mariza Atreaga Muller, 41
Mariza Atreaga Muller, 41(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:59 PM PST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Monday apartment fire in Las Vegas that displaced over 20 people has been attributed to arson, and a suspect is in custody.

According to a Clark County social media post, the fire on the 4200 block of W. Viking Rd. on Monday caused $2 million in damage. The building was ruled a total loss, and the Red Cross stepped in to assist the 21 residents affected by the blaze.

On Tuesday, Clark County Fire Department investigators ruled that the fire was arson. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested Mariza Atreaga Muller, 41, on charges of first degree arson and making a false statement to obstruct a police officer.

