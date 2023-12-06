Surprise Squad
How to donate blood in wake of shooting on UNLV campus

Las Vegas Metro Police respond to a shooting reported on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas,...
Las Vegas Metro Police respond to a shooting reported on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, campus, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)(Lucas Peltier | AP)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:59 PM PST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In the wake of a shooting on UNLV’s campus, blood donation companies are encouraging people to donate.

Vitalant encourages people to make an appointment to donate blood on the Vitalant app, online at www.vitalant.org, or call 1-877-25-VITAL.

A Vitalant spokesperson said that blood on the shelves donated prior to Wednesday’s shooting was provided in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

Vitalant said they sent approximately 50 additional units of blood products to a local hospital following the shooting. They said they are ready to provide more support if needed.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said there were three victims after a shooting on UNLV’s campus. Police said a suspect was found dead.

A reunification center was opened at Las Vegas Convention Center.

