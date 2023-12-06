Henderson Mayor, City Council question the performance of CCSD schools in city

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District is changing its leadership structure in 2024 adding more oversight. The current board of seven elected trustees will add four non-voting members. They will represent the cities of Henderson, North Las Vegas, Las Vegas as well as Clark County beginning next month. The City of Henderson is making sure their appointed representative takes their serious concerns back to CCSD.

“I am surprised there is not more of an alarm going that schools are going this far into the wrong direction this far into the school year and this far past COVID,” stated Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero at the Henderson City Council Meeting Tuesday. Romero, along with the rest of the council questioned Clark County School District’s performance at schools within the city.

“We are worse off today than we were a year ago in virtually every category,” contended Dan Shaw, Henderson City Council Member. During a presentation by CCSD, it was revealed for the 2022-2023 school year, there were five “one star” schools all at the elementary school level.

“Every one star school declined over the past year. They are predominately in our low income neighborhoods... So, the kids in our most undeserved communities are starting out at the worst performing schools and so are already behind their counterparts in other areas of the city… three of the five “2 star” schools declined, 13 of the 15 “three star” schools declined some by 50 or 60 points, not small numbers,” Romero argued. The district cited a number of challenges especially learning loss during the Covid pandemic but said changes are being made.

“I’ve been in the Clark County School District for 26 years. This is the first time that we are providing instructional materials that are consistent across the district which then means we are able to provide that support from the district level to each individual school,” explained Dr. Deanna Jaskolski, Region Superintendent for the Clark County School District.

“Your chronic absenteeism is virtually flat, your suspensions up dramatically, your expulsions up dramatically, your star ratings on schools, every one of them are down so I am not buying the program,” contended Shaw after the presentation.

In October, Henderson appointed former teacher, principal, and current president of the Leadership Institute of Nevada Ramona Esparza-Stoffregan to serve as Henderson’s non-voting representative on CCSD’s Board of Trustees.

