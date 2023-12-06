Surprise Squad
Forecast Outlook - 12/06/23

Mild December Weather Continues
By Matt Gontarek
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 8:14 AM PST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
We’re locked in a dry and mild weather pattern across Southern Nevada with temperatures running 10° above average for this time of year. Skies stay mostly sunny on Wednesday with just a few high clouds passing through. With light wind, high temperatures will be running in the upper 60s and low 70s. A few strong gusts arrive this evening.

We’ll keep temperatures above average again on Thursday with high temperatures in the mid-60s. Hanukkah begins Thursday at sunset with temperatures in the low 60s and upper 50s.

The biggest weather change this week comes on Friday with the wind picking up. Gusts in the 30-40 mph range are forecast with high temperatures in the low 60s. The wind is a sign of cooler air coming in for the weekend with high temperatures falling into the mid to upper 50s on Saturday under mostly clear skies. Sunday will feature more cloud cover with highs in the low 60s. No rain is in the forecast for the next 7 to 10 days.

