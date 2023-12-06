Surprise Squad
First-of-its-kind recycling plant opening in North Las Vegas

A new recycling plant is coming to North Las Vegas(FOX5)
By Les Krifaton
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:24 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Republic Services is set to open a new recycling plant in North Las Vegas in the new year which will be the first of its kind in North America.

The Polymer Center will have the capability of sorting plastics so that plastic water bottles will be recycled into plastic water bottles while detergent bottles will be recycled and made into detergent bottles.

“The facility is going to produce outputs that will be food grade,” said Pete Keller, Republic Services VP of Recycling.

The $70 million plant will employ some 60 people and will be able to process 100 million pounds of recycled plastics every year. Coca-Cola is already online to buy from the plant.

“Our goal, very similarly to Republic, is to make sure our packaging contains recycled materials,” said Kurt Ritter with Coke.

Governor Joe Lombardo and Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick were on hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

