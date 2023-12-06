988 Suicide & Crisis lifeline available for emotional support following UNLV shooting

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Crisis Support Services of Nevada, the provider of Nevada’s 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, is offering support for the community following Wednesday’s events at the University of Nevada Las Vegas.

“As the nation grapples with the shock and grief brought on by the recent incident, Crisis Support Services of Nevada (CSSNV) recognizes the importance of providing immediate and accessible mental health support to those affected,” the organization said. “For more than 57 years, Crisis Support Services of Nevada—formerly the Crisis Call Center—has provided an empathetic ear, a caring heart, and a helping hand to anyone in need.”

Individuals can call or text 9-8-8 or visit 988lifeline.org/chat to connect with a fellow Nevadan. The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is staffed by trained professionals who specialize in crisis intervention and suicide prevention. Individuals can expect confidential, compassionate, and non-judgmental support, connecting them to local resources and mental health services, according to Crisis Support Services.

For more information about Crisis Support Services of Nevada, or the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, please visit www.cssnv.org.

