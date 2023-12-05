Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Woman wins $25M in lottery, stores ticket and goes on vacation

Desiree Fortini-Craft claimed her prize, a one-time payment of $16,250,000 before taxes, when...
Desiree Fortini-Craft claimed her prize, a one-time payment of $16,250,000 before taxes, when she returned from vacation.(Massachusetts Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:57 AM PST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST ROXBURY, Mass. (Gray News) – A woman in Massachusetts was the third winner of a $25 million grand prize in the “Billion Dollar Extravaganza” $50 instant game.

Desiree Fortini-Craft told Massachusetts Lottery Officials she had scratched her winning ticket a few weeks ago and stored it in a secure place before going on a trip to Aruba.

She claimed her prize, a one-time payment of $16,250,000 when she returned from vacation.

Fortini-Craft said she and her fiancé are hard workers and want to enjoy life.

They plan to have a great Christmas in Aruba and use some of her winnings to pay off student loans for her daughters, make some big family purchases and buy a new car.

This is the second grand prize Fortini-Craft has won on a Mass Lottery instant ticket, having previously won a $1 million prize in 2006.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shake Shack North Las Vegas rendering
Shake Shack sets opening for first location with drive-thru in Las Vegas Valley
An apartment fire on W. Viking Rd. in Las Vegas
Red Cross assists displaced families after Las Vegas apartment fire results in ‘total loss’
It's President Joe Biden, the 45th President of the United States.
President Biden to travel to Las Vegas on Friday
Police find evidence in home of Las Vegas teen accused of making terroristic threats online
Police find evidence in home of Las Vegas teen accused of making terroristic threats online
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance

Latest News

Speaker Mike Johnson said he believes they have the votes for formal impeachment inquiry into...
Speaker Johnson expresses confidence in Biden impeachment probe vote
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police investigate crash involving pedestrian Tuesday morning
Darius Rucker attends a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on...
‘It’s the biggest thing that’s ever happened to me’: Darius Rucker honored with Hollywood star
Shots fired into home, killing 9-year-old girl sleeping on couch
‘A senseless act’: 9-year-old girl shot and killed while sleeping on couch, police say
Smoke rises over a neighborhood where Virginia police say a house exploded as officers were...
Cause sought of explosion that leveled a home as police tried to serve a warrant