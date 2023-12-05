Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

‘A senseless act’: 9-year-old girl shot and killed while sleeping on couch, police say

Police Chief Paul Prine said Tuesday there were several children inside the home when the incident happened.
By Mike Brantley and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:40 AM PST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) - A 9-year-old girl is dead after shots were fired overnight into a home in Mobile, according to the Mobile Police Department.

The girl who was killed was sleeping on a couch when she was struck by gunfire.

Police Chief Paul Prine said Tuesday there were several children inside the home on Rhett Drive, near Zeigler Boulevard when the incident happened.

Police said they believe multiple people were involved in the shooting and that it is likely related to gang activity.

Prine called the crime “a senseless act.”

“It ain’t just this family that’s got to grieve,” the chief said. “This entire community is going to grieve.”

Prine sent a message to those responsible for the shooting. He advised anyone responsible for the shooting to turn themselves in.

He said to them, “It would be far better for you to do that today than for us to have to come looking for you.”

Copyright 2023 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shake Shack North Las Vegas rendering
Shake Shack sets opening for first location with drive-thru in Las Vegas Valley
An apartment fire on W. Viking Rd. in Las Vegas
Red Cross assists displaced families after Las Vegas apartment fire results in ‘total loss’
It's President Joe Biden, the 45th President of the United States.
President Biden to travel to Las Vegas on Friday
Police find evidence in home of Las Vegas teen accused of making terroristic threats online
Police find evidence in home of Las Vegas teen accused of making terroristic threats online
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance

Latest News

Amber Hall (left) was found dead at a bus stop on Sept. 8 after she had been discharged from...
‘Like they dumped their garbage’: Woman discharged from hospital found dead at bus stop
Speaker Mike Johnson said he believes they have the votes for formal impeachment inquiry into...
Speaker Johnson expresses confidence in Biden impeachment probe vote
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police investigate crash involving pedestrian Tuesday morning
Darius Rucker attends a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on...
‘It’s the biggest thing that’s ever happened to me’: Darius Rucker honored with Hollywood star