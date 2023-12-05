Raiders’ Maxx Crosby nominated for ‘Walter Payton Man of the Year Award’

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Raiders defensive star Maxx Crosby on Tuesday received a special honor.

The NFL announced that Crosby is the team’s finalist for the “Walter Payton Man of the Year Award”, the highest award that is given out by the league for a player’s contributions on and off the field.

“The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award is the league’s most prestigious honor given annually to the player who best represents the greatness and compassion of Walter Payton on and off the field,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “These 32 outstanding men are making a valuable difference in their communities every day and we are proud to celebrate their special gifts and humanitarianism.”

The league said that all 32 nominees will receive recognition for their achievements during the week leading up to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

The winner of the 2023 “Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award” will be announced during NFL Honors, an awards special to air nationally on Thursday, Feb. 8.

Each nominee will receive up to $55,000 and the award winner will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of his choice, the NFL said.

