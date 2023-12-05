Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

NFL commissioner excited, impressed with Las Vegas ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell watches during an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions...
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell watches during an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Vince Sapienza
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:54 PM PST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The biggest sporting event in the history of Southern Nevada is a little more than two months away from kicking off in Las Vegas.

The excitement for Super Bowl LVIII is starting to build with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and his staff visiting Las Vegas as they continue to prepare for the big game.

Tuesday morning was a who’s who of sports dignitaries at the Caesars Forum, with every brand represented, including the UFC, F1, NBA and the world champion Vegas Golden Knights and Las Vegas Aces.

“You’ve really become sports town USA, you really have,” smiled Goodell while talking to the crowd during a question and answer session with Raiders president Sandra Douglass Morgan.

“I have no doubt this will be a successful Super Bowl, and we’ll be back here a lot for Super Bowls, “explained Goodell. “This is so much more than a sports town; it really is the sports entertainment capital of the world. To have that platform, the stadium it’s our stage, we saw that immediately. Mark Davis said, ‘When are we getting the Super Bowl?’ A lot of our owners knew we were going to play our big events here from day one.”

The Super Bowl is always the hottest ticket of the year, no matter the town. However, the NFL says the Las Vegas effect hits differently.

“We’re not going to have enough inventory to take care of everybody for the demand, that’s natural, but it’s happening sooner. The buzz is off the charts, and has never been higher. Again, I think that’s what you attributed to what you built here in this community, and I think that’s going to continue and build, I think it will be extraordinary.”

Also in attendance at Tuesday’s event were representatives from 29 different local non-profits. At the end of the event, they were awarded with a surprise $1.2 million in grants.

In addition, the Super Bowl Committee, in partnership with the NFL Foundation, launched a legacy grant program that will donate $3 million to the community between now and Super Bowl LVIII on February 11, 2024.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shake Shack North Las Vegas rendering
Shake Shack sets opening for first location with drive-thru in Las Vegas Valley
An apartment fire on W. Viking Rd. in Las Vegas
Red Cross assists displaced families after Las Vegas apartment fire results in ‘total loss’
It's President Joe Biden, the 45th President of the United States.
President Biden to travel to Las Vegas on Friday
Police find evidence in home of Las Vegas teen accused of making terroristic threats online
Police find evidence in home of Las Vegas teen accused of making terroristic threats online
Las Vegas police vehicle
Las Vegas police: shooting victim dropped off at hospital

Latest News

Sphere to show F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix real time pole positions on Exosphere
NHL bringing 2024 draft to Sphere in Las Vegas
The Rebels will face Kansas in Phoenix on December 26.
UNLV football is playing in the postseason for the first time in ten years
UNLV to face Kansas in Guaranteed Rate Bowl
UNLV to face Kansas in Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Las Vegas Desert Dogs drop season opener against Albany
Las Vegas Desert Dogs drop season opener against Albany