National Weather Service says Phoenix had the hottest meteorological fall on record

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - After a brutally hot and record-setting summer, Phoenix just shattered another record. But this time, it was for the hottest meteorological fall on record.

The National Weather Service says this is part of a warming climate trend not exclusive to the Valley. It is, however, notable that we had 54 days above 110 degrees. The lack of an active monsoon season contributed to the higher-than-normal fall temps.

The lack of moisture in the air kept the temps warmer from September through November. The average fall temp? 80.8 degrees. Even into December, metro Phoenix should be around 68 degrees but has forecasted highs of about 80 degrees for Tuesday.

Also important to note is that because of the hot temps and low rain, the Phoenix area is also experiencing long-term drought. Last winter was a wet one. While the NWS says that did help the short-term drought, it didn’t create much of a dent overall because it was just one winter.

The National Weather Service tells Arizona’s Family that the area needs a lot of precipitation this winter to keep impacting those long-term drought numbers.

What could be the saving grace this season is the El Nino, which usually brings a wetter winter, but not always. El Nino is a wind pattern that typically peaks in December.

“In the summer, precipitation is a little more scattered in nature. Not everybody will receive precipitation. Given that in the summer, precipitation comes from thunderstorm activity, and thunderstorms don’t come everywhere. In the winter months, precipitation is more widespread. The winter precipitation is the most important aspect. “We need to see how this winter behaves,” said Gabrial Lojero with the National Weather Service of Phoenix.

Officials hope that the wind pattern of the Pacific Ocean creates a wetter winter than usual because it’s an El Nino year.

