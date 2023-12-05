National Finals Rodeo signs extension to stay in Las Vegas through 2035

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Events Board of Trustees and the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Board of Directors jointly announced that they have reached an agreement to keep the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas through 2035.

According to a media release, the financial commitment and breakdown by year will be announced at a later date.

“This is a truly historic day for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association,” said PRCA CEO Tom Glause. “This extension will benefit all aspects of the PRCA, including our contestants, stock contractors, committees, contract personnel, and our fans. This commitment by Las Vegas preserves the momentum that we have established over the last 38 years.”

“For more than a year and a half, I have worked with the PRCA and their representatives toward this extension that demonstrates Las Vegas’ commitment to the NFR and the sport of rodeo,” said LVE Chairman Bill McBeath. “Along with Michael Gaughan and the support of our entire board, we have made this a priority for our organization to secure the world’s richest and most prestigious rodeo as a December fixture in our city. We appreciate all of the efforts of the PRCA to make this extension a reality.”

“For 38 years, the NFR has transformed our city and brought millions of rodeo fans to Las Vegas to share in the NFR Experience,” said LVE President Tim Keener. “We have built a strong partnership with the PRCA and its contestants and feel that this new agreement will be beneficial to all parties. We are pleased to host this iconic event for an additional ten years.”

The NFR has sold out 360 consecutive performances and attracts the top 15 contestants in bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, barrel racing and bull riding. In 2022, the event had a total attendance of 173,350 over the ten days of competition in Las Vegas.

The 2023 NFR will run from Dec. 7 through Dec. 16 at the Thomas & Mack Center.

