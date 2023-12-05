Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Lottery winner has less than a week to claim a $44M prize before they lose it

Unused lottery tickets can be seen inside a 7-Eleven store in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, July...
Unused lottery tickets can be seen inside a 7-Eleven store in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Lottery players will be gripping their tickets tightly ahead of the upcoming Mega Millions drawing with an estimated $830 million prize on the line. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)(Godofredo A. Vásquez | AP)
By CNN and Chris Boyette
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:49 AM PST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) — This summer, someone walked into a Central Florida gas station and purchased a winning Quick Pick lottery ticket. That person now has less than a week to claim their prize before they forfeit a whopping $44 million.

The unclaimed ticket will expire Monday, December 11, unless the ticket holder comes forward, according to the Florida Lottery.

The winning numbers from the June 14 drawing are 09-13-15-46-51-52.

The ticket was purchased at a Sunoco Express gas station in Kissimmee, Florida.

Prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing or the ticket will expire, according to the lottery.

A portion of every Florida Lottery ticket purchased goes to the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund, which funnels into the state’s public education system.

When a ticket expires, state law requires 80 percent of the unclaimed prize go to the education fund. The remaining 20 percent is returned to the prize pool for future prizes.

CNN’s Lauren Mascarenhas contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shake Shack North Las Vegas rendering
Shake Shack sets opening for first location with drive-thru in Las Vegas Valley
An apartment fire on W. Viking Rd. in Las Vegas
Red Cross assists displaced families after Las Vegas apartment fire results in ‘total loss’
It's President Joe Biden, the 45th President of the United States.
President Biden to travel to Las Vegas on Friday
Police find evidence in home of Las Vegas teen accused of making terroristic threats online
Police find evidence in home of Las Vegas teen accused of making terroristic threats online
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance

Latest News

Police and animal services on scene of deadly dog attack
6-year-old boy killed, woman injured in dog attack
An unclaimed Florida lottery ticket worth $44 million dollars is set to expire next week.
An unclaimed lottery ticket worth $44 million is expiring next week
A New York Times report details “glaring vulnerabilities” in America’s air traffic controller...
Report says air safety system is under such strain, crash is inevitable
FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., listens to a question during a news conference, March...
Tuberville says he’s ending blockade of most military nominees, clearing the way for hundreds to be approved
FILE -Taylor Swift appears at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 24, 2019, left,...
These Taylor Swift and Beyoncé songs have the right CPR tempo