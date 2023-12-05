Las Vegas police: shooting victim dropped off at hospital

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a shooting victim left at a Las Vegas hospital.

On Monday at 6:37 p.m., police received a report of a gunshot victim who was dropped off at Spring Valley Hospital, located at 5400 South Rainbow Boulevard.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

This is an active scene and FOX5 will update this story as information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.