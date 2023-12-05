Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Las Vegas police: shooting victim dropped off at hospital

Las Vegas police vehicle
Las Vegas police vehicle(LVMPD | LVMPD)
By Mark Rosenberg
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 9:59 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a shooting victim left at a Las Vegas hospital.

On Monday at 6:37 p.m., police received a report of a gunshot victim who was dropped off at Spring Valley Hospital, located at 5400 South Rainbow Boulevard.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

This is an active scene and FOX5 will update this story as information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police find evidence in home of Las Vegas teen accused of making terroristic threats online
Police find evidence in home of Las Vegas teen accused of making terroristic threats online
Mas Por Favor transforms into "Nightmare Before Christmas" experience for holiday season.
Las Vegas eatery unveils ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ theme for holiday season
Free candy cane-themed, walk-through event opens at Henderson home
Free candy cane-themed walk-through event returns to Henderson home
An apartment fire on W. Viking Rd. in Las Vegas
Red Cross assists displaced families after Las Vegas apartment fire results in ‘total loss’
Multiple homeless people shot in shooting near Charleston, US-95
Las Vegas police: 5 shot, 1 killed in homeless camp shooting near Charleston, US-95

Latest News

Post-F1 cleanup continues near Harmon and Koval in Las Vegas
Strip workers still facing major traffic during commute
Detectives found the metal badge during a search following a deadly crash that killed two...
Nevada State Police badge found in suspect's car
The UNLV football team is bowl-bound for the first time in a decade.
UNLV Rebels winning on the field and the court
SNHD is reminding and encouraging everyone to get a flu vaccine.
Flu season arrives in Clark County