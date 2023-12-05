Surprise Squad
Las Vegas police say man dies after dropped off at hospital with gunshot wound

A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:24 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a man died after he was dropped off at a hospital Monday night with a gunshot wound.

According to Las Vegas police, at approximately 6:37 p.m. Monday, LVMPD Dispatch received a report of a male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound being dropped off at local hospital.

As patrol officers were arriving at the hospital, the department said the victim was pronounced deceased by the medical staff.

Through the course of the investigation, LVMPD Homicide detectives learned that the shooting took place in the 4200 block of Hallendale Drive and were able to locate a scene at a residence.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

