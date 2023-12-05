Surprise Squad
Las Vegas police investigate crash involving pedestrian Tuesday morning

A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:48 AM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian on Tuesday morning.

Police said the incident occurred at about 8:56 a.m. at S. Las Vegas Boulevard and Warm Springs Road.

The pedestrian was transported to UMC with unknown injuries, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

