Las Vegas police investigate crash involving pedestrian Tuesday morning
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:48 AM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian on Tuesday morning.
Police said the incident occurred at about 8:56 a.m. at S. Las Vegas Boulevard and Warm Springs Road.
The pedestrian was transported to UMC with unknown injuries, police said.
No further information was immediately available.
Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.