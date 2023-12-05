Surprise Squad
Las Vegas police to honor 24 officers in Commendation Ceremony

A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:48 PM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Wednesday, December 6, at 1:00 p.m., The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department will hold a ceremony to honor employees for their commendable actions.

According to a media release from the department, the ceremony will be held at LVMPD Headquarters, 400 S. Martin L. King Blvd. in Bldg. B. Employees will receive awards for Exemplary Service, Meritorious Service, and Lifesaving.

Among the honorees are the police officers who identified and stopped an organized gang traveling from California to burglarize and terrorize Las Vegas homeowners. Metro will also recognize multiple officers for saving lives and policing with humanity.

In all, 24 officers will be honored for their involvement in seven separate incidents. LVMPD said that “each incident demonstrates officers’ commitment to serving and protecting this community.”

