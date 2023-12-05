Forecast Outlook - 12/05/23

We’re locked in a dry and mild weather pattern across Southern Nevada with temperatures running 10° above average for this time of year. Wall-to-wall sunshine is forecast on Tuesday with high temperatures pushing into the upper 60s and low 70s. The wind will be light across the Las Vegas Valley.

We’ll keep temperatures above average through Thursday with highs holding in the mid to upper 60s. Hanukkah begins Thursday at sunset with temperatures in the low 60s and upper 50s.

The biggest weather change this week comes on Friday with the wind picking up. Gusts in the 20-30 mph range are forecast with high temperatures in the low 60s. The wind is a sign of cooler air coming in for the weekend with high temperatures falling into the mid to upper 50s on Saturday under mostly clear skies. Sunday will feature more cloud cover with highs in the low 60s. No rain is in the forecast for the next 7 to 10 days.

