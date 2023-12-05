RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Federal agencies are involved with two northern Nevada companies for their alleged mistreatment and illegal importation of monkeys. Now, animal rights groups and whistleblowers are sounding the alarm.

JKL Secure Freight, an animal transport company, has been cited after they left a shipment of 336 endangered monkeys in tiny crates at the Atlanta Airport for an hour and a half, in 87-degree heat. It was so hot during the incident, which took place on July 16, that an employee had to take breaks while loading the shipment of long-tailed macaques, according to a recently released U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report. The USDA also cited the company for tilting, dragging, and dropping the crates as they were being loaded onto a truck.

Lisa Jones Engel, the Science Advisor for PETA, says this incident is hardly a one off for the Carson City company. In February this year, JKL was cited for violating the federal Animal Welfare Act for transporting long-tailed macaques across the country to the Charles River Lab in Reno, without proper vet exams. In total, the USDA has cited JKL for violating this federal requirement 14 separate times.

The lack of exams is having dire consequences. The CDC has reported that just this year, imported monkeys from a farm in Mauritius caused a Tuberculosis outbreak at a Michigan lab. The CDC is aware of the TB outbreak in Mauritius, but it has so far declined to stop monkey imports from that country. A Charles River whistleblower, who asked to keep his identity private, explains we’re also seeing this in our own back yard. The former employee adds that animal care is not a priority at the Reno lab.

“The place takes a malicious glee by throwing around phrases saying: This place is going to break you, this place will make you go nuts, you’re not cut out for this because you care too much.”

While he says some of the science yielded positive results, a vast majority is not worth what the monkeys are put through.

“They are very curious and they’ll do terrible things to themselves. We had one that had a surgical scar, it opened up the surgical scar and pulled out the implant and all of its intestines at the same time.”

The whistleblower lasted a few years at Charles River, but the experience has left him traumatized.

“The stuff that we did during Covid.....those animals practically melted.”

Once the monkeys enter the building it’s a death sentence as he says, they die 100% of the time. Not surprisingly he added that he will never work in animal testing again and says, he would like to see the facility go under.

“Monkeys die like people do. They reach for you, their eyes are open, their mouth will gape, they’re trying to find the one person in the room they really care about.”

Long-tailed macaques, the monkey’s often used in lab tests, are considered endangered and protected through several international agreements and laws. Companies must have a permit to import the animals into the United States. Charles River is wrapped up in a case with the Department of Justice and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service as the agencies charged multiple Cambodian officials with smuggling long-tailed macaques out of the country illegally. The Department of Justice served a subpoena to Charles River Laboratories in February of 2023 as part of its investigation into the Cambodian smuggling ring. The subpoena was tied specifically to shipments of primates received by Charles River.

We reached out to Charles River and they issued a statement that reads:

“Before a drug can be evaluated in the clinic on humans, global regulatory agencies require animal research to ensure patient safety. Animal research is fundamental to foundational scientific research and understanding how to prevent and treat emerging infectious diseases, including the successful development of every COVID-19 vaccine as well as treatments for cancer, diabetes, and a myriad of rare diseases. Charles River’s work is an essential component of the research that has led to these discoveries and has played a vital role in medical advances for humans as well as animals.

We maintain stringent supplier due diligence, audit and management practices to help ensure the quality of our supply relationships and are committed to ensuring our operations are fully compliant with all U.S. and international laws and regulations. As animal caregivers and scientific researchers, we are responsible to our clients and the public for the health and well-being of the animals in our care, and we strive to fulfill that responsibility on a daily basis.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.