Car crashes through wall of Summerlin bank

A car crashed into a Summerlin bank on December 5
A car crashed into a Summerlin bank on December 5
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:28 PM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating after a car drove through an exterior wall of a bank in Summerlin.

Police were called to the 10000 block of W. Flamingo Road at 12:39 p.m. on Tuesday and arrived on the scene to find a single-vehicle crash had occurred.

Police said that impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash, and no injuries were reported. A police spokesperson told FOX5 that they do not suspect “foul play” of any sort was a motive or a factor in the crash.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

